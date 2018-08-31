Google putting restrictions on third-party tech support ads

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) says it's going to begin restricting advertising from third-party technical support providers around the world.

The company's seen a rise in misleading ads coming from that area, it says, and the new bans are similar to actions its taken against ads for payday loans and bail bond services.

"For many years, we’ve consulted and worked with law enforcement and government agencies to address abuse in this area," the company says in a post. "As the fraudulent activity takes place off our platform, it’s increasingly difficult to separate the bad actors from the legitimate providers."

It will create a verification program to weed out illegitimate firms on the platform, it says.