Disney World workers reach tentative wage deal, union says

Walt Disney World (NYSE:DIS) workers have reached a tentative agreement on wages to be voted on next week, and a contract would be in effect until October 2022 if approved, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters says.

If ratified, Disney World workers would receive a minimum of $4.75/hr. in wage increases over the lifetime of the contract, with everyone at the resort getting a minimum increase of $2.50/hr. by March 2019.

By 2021, all park employees would be at a minimum starting rate of $15/hr., the union says.