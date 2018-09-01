Macau gaming revenue +17% in August

Macau gross gaming revenue jumped 17.1% in August to 26.6B patacas, according to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The tally topped the consensus estimate of +15.0%. The year-over-year comparison was influenced by last year including a loss of traffic due to Typhoon Hato.

YTD Macau gross gaming revenue is up 17.5%.

Union Gaming adjusts its Q3 Macau GGR estimate to +14% from +13%. "For the full year we are maintaining our forecast of +16%, which includes 12% growth in 4Q," writes analyst Grant Govertsen.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

