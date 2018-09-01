Trump to end NAFTA if Congress intervenes

"There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal," President Trump tweeted on Saturday. "If we don't make a fair deal for the U.S. after decade of abuse, Canada will be out. Congress should not interfere with these negotiations or I will simply terminate NAFTA entirely & we will be far better off."

While the president has the power to terminate the pact with six months' notice, it isn't clear if such a decision could withstand the many legal challenges that are likely to surface.

