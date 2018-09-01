BOJ's Kuroda: No plan for policy normalization

The Bank of Japan is unlikely to raise interest rates for "quite some time," according to Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, and recent steps to make policy more flexible are not a preparation for policy normalization.

"As long as uncertainties remain, the commitment is to maintain the current low rates," he added.

Despite five years of massive asset buying and ultra-low rates under Kuroda, the BOJ still remains far from achieving its 2% inflation target.

