Kansas City Southern Railroad poised for trade-deal fueled growth - Barron's

President Trump's just-announced trade deal with Mexico should benefit Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), Barron's says.

We already noted last week that Cowen's Jason Seidl says the deal positions KSU to "return to its pre-Trump multiple."

KSU controls the shortest rail route from the important border city of Laredo, Texas, to Mexico City, reaching three major Mexican ports and several industrial cities. Cross-border revenue rose 19% in Q2, and accounts for 1/3 of KSU's revenue.

Mexico's gas-station network is expanding, and KSU is already building facilities there to store and unload large volumes of fuel.

Automakers are also expanding capacity there, and KSU serves 10 of the 11 manufacturers.

Morningstar says KSU is the most-likely acquisition candidate in the industry.