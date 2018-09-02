Whitney Tilson talks Berkshire, Tesla

"For some investors, however, doing some (or even a lot of) short selling can make good sense. But I'm not sure the traditional Tiger-cub model of being short 70 1%-average-size positions works anymore - certainly in a complacent bull market like this one."

Long thesis: "I don't think Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) is particularly cheap - it's a 90-cent dollar today, so I view it as an attractive substitute for an S&P 500 index fund. I think it'll keep up if the bull market continues, as it's done almost exactly since the market bottomed in March 2009, but will outperform in a down market thanks to its healthy, diversified cash flows, Fort Knox balance sheet and conservative management.

Short thesis: "I think Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk is a brilliant entrepreneur, engineer, and genius in many ways, but both he and the company have gotten wildly overextended and are cracking under the pressure. I hope for the sake of U.S. manufacturing and the future of the environment that Tesla doesn’t implode, but I think the odds of this happening have risen to at least 30% in the last few months."

