Altisource Portfolio Solutions announces CFO transition

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) appoints Michelle D. Esterman as its CFO, effective as of August 27, 2018. replacing Indroneel Chatterjee.

Ms. Esterman previously served as the Company’s CFO from March 2012 to October 2017 and as its Executive Vice President, Finance since October 2017.

Indroneel Chatterjee has been assigned the role of SVP, New Business Initiatives and is no longer serving as the Company’s CFO.

In connection with his new role and relocation to the United States, Mr. Chatterjee and the Company entered into a new employment agreement and terminated his Luxembourg employment agreement.

Press Release