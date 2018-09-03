Regional Health Properties receives NYSE delisting warning

Regional Health Properties (NYSEMKT:RHE) says it received a warning from NYSE that shares of the company's securities have been selling for a low price per share for a substantial period of time

The company's continued listing is predicated on the company effecting a reverse stock split of its common stock or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the exchange determined to be no later than February 27, 2019.

The Company intends to regain compliance with the continued listing standards.

Shares +3.85%.

