Tesla misses Model 3 weekly production target - Electrek

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) produced about 53K vehicles in the first two months of Q3, sources tell Electrek.

The quarter-to-date tally includes 34.7K Model 3s.

The EV automaker is said to have missed its target for a production run rate of 6K Model 3s per week by the end of August, but is on track to hit its overall Q3 Model 3 production mark of 50K to 55K units.

Shares of Tesla fell 6.55% last week to end up at $301.66 ahead of the three-day weekend.