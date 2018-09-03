JD.com CEO back at work in China

JD.com's (NASDAQ:JD) billionaire founder has returned to China after his weekend arrest for alleged sexual misconduct in Minnesota, with local police beginning an investigation into the CEO of one of the Asian country’s largest internet corporations.

"Richard Liu was absolutely innocent of any wrongdoing in this case," attorney Earl Gray said in a telephone interview. "Once the police realized it was a mistake to arrest him without proper evidence, they released him without bail and without taking his passport."

