Italy corporate default risk underestimated - Citi

Italian corporate bonds may trigger default dynamics in European credit, Citi says, citing growing risks over Italy's government negotiations for the 2019 budget.

"We'd underweight Italian corporates with concentrated domestic exposure against internationally diversified peers," firm says, noting that spreads "have largely failed to differentiate between the two.

They say the iTraxx Europe Main - 125 of the most liquid investment grade European entities - underprices the systemic risk from Italy. "We like buying protection on iTraxx Main outright - or against selling it on investment grade credit default swaps indices - as a hedge against generic Italian/European exposure."

ETFs: EWI, HEWI, DBIT, FLIY