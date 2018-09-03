Pound slips on Brexit clashes

Brexit sentiment is souring following clashes from all sides involved in the process.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said he strongly opposed parts of Theresa May's Brexit plan after the U.K. prime minister said she would not "be pushed into accepting compromises on the Chequers proposals that are not in our national interest."

Former Brexit secretary David Davis also promised to vote against the Chequers proposal, calling it "worse than the [UK's] existing deal" inside the EU.

Sterling -0.6% to $1.2885

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP