China pledges $60B for African development

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged $60B in financing for projects in Africa in the form of assistance, investment and loans, following a pledge of another $60B at the previous FOCAC summit in South Africa three years ago.

Some Western officials have blamed China for engaging in "debt trap" diplomacy through the financing, with several even accusing Beijing of pursuing colonial exploitation in Africa through the Belt and Road initiative.

