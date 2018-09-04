ARC Group Worldwide announces CFO transition

ARC Group Worldwide (NASDAQ:ARCW) appoints Mr. Aaron Willman as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Willman succeeds R. Brian Knaley, who will leave the Company.

Mr. Willman has previously served as General Manager of the Company’s ARC Stamping subsidiary since 2014, also known as Kecy Metal Technologies.

The effective date for the transition of the Chief Financial Officer position will occur on the earlier of: (i) the first business day following the filing of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018; or (ii) September 20, 2018.

Press Release