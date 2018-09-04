SDL collaborates with DivvyHQ

SDL (OTC:SDLLF) announces a strategic partnership with DivvyHQ to help global brands centrally plan, create, translate and deliver marketing content.

"Without a product like DivvyHQ, it's actually incredibly difficult to create, manage and deliver integrated content for brands, product and services in just one language, let alone dozens of languages where marketing messages need to be adapted for different audiences and cultures," said Simon Moore, VP of SDL Marketing Solutions. "Our partnership with DivvyHQ solves this problem – giving brands a central way to organize, plan and execute international marketing campaigns with ease."