EU open to more U.S. beef imports

The EU is willing to start talks with Washington on increasing U.S. beef imports, a move aimed at cementing a trade truce agreed upon in July.
The bloc already upped its U.S. soybean imports, which rose 283% Y/Y in July, bringing the EU's total American soybean share to 37%, up from 9% a year ago.
Both agricultural products have been hit by retaliatory tariffs from China and Mexico, with U.S. beef producers forced to stockpile meat in cold storage facilities.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox