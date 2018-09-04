Atlassian to acquire Opsgenie to help IT teams manage service disruptions

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) to acquire OpsGenie Inc. for ~$295M, comprising ~$259M in cash and the remainder in company's restricted shares.

"We view the IT market as a major opportunity for Atlassian," said Scott Farquhar, Atlassian’s co-founder and co-CEO. "We're committed to supporting the needs of IT teams across companies of all sizes, and helping them quickly address service issues is critical. OpsGenie helps companies react to the flood of alerts they’re receiving in a much smarter way."

The transaction is expected to close in October.

For FY2019, the acquisition is expected to add ~1% to the target revenue range of ~ $1,146M to $1,154M.

The acquisition is expected to be dilutive to IFRS operating margin and EPS, and neutral to non-IFRS operating margin and EPS for FY2019.