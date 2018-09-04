WPP dividend may shrink - Hargreaves

WPP's (NYSE:WPP) dividend (current yield 5.97%) may be reduced as a result of the shakeup of its business, Hargreaves analyst Nicholas Hyett says.

"There are several areas that need attention. Net debt is expected to shrink, which is likely to mean further asset sales, and with dividends already above the target payout ratio, that might come at the expense of growth in the payment to shareholders.

"But the big question is whether new CEO Mark Read feels WPP's conglomerate structure remains the way forward."