Ballard signs agreement to divest non-core Power Manager business

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to divest certain non-core assets of its subsidiary, Protonex, related to the Power Manager business to Revision Military Ltd. for up to $16M in cash, comprising of upfront consideration of $4.75M in cash and note and up to a further $11.25M, based on achievement of specific sales objectives during a 12-month earn-out period.

The transaction is expected to close within the next 60 days.

Randy MacEwen, Ballard President and CEO said, "This divestiture is consistent with our strategy of continuous portfolio optimization. We decided to divest Protonex assets that are no longer aligned with Ballard's strategic fuel cell focus, while retaining assets related to the unmanned vehicle market, under the Ballard brand. The divestiture reduces complexity while adding fuel for us to invest in our core fuel cell business."