NRG Energy completes partial redemption of its outstanding 6.25% senior notes due 2022

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) has completed previously announced redemption of its 6.25% Senior Notes due 2022 in the aggregate principal amount of $486M, an amount equal to 103.125% of the principal amount of the redeemed 2022 Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on such 2022 Notes to the date of redemption.

The redemption, combined with recently completed open market repurchases of approximately $89M of company’s outstanding indebtedness, resulted in the retirement of outstanding indebtedness equal to approximately $575M, which is the aggregate principal amount of company’s 2.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2048 issued on May 24.