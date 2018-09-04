MannKind up 59% on collaborating with United Therapeutics for pulmonary hypertension products

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) have entered into a worldwide exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement for the development and commercialization of a dry powder formulation of treprostinil, an investigational product currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Under the terms of the agreement, MannKind will receive an upfront payment of $45M, potential milestone payments of up to $50M and low double-digit royalties on net sales of the product.

In addition, MannKind granted United Therapeutics an option to expand the license to include other active ingredients for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. Each optioned product would be subject to the payment to MannKind of up to $40M in addition to milestone payments as well as a low double-digit royalty.

The parties also entered into a research agreement for products outside the scope of the licensing and collaboration agreement. MannKind will receive an immediate payment of $10M in consideration for its performance under the research agreement.