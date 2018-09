Conn's reports positive same-store sales in Q2

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) reports retail same-store sales rose 0.3% in Q2.

Net sales by category: Furniture and mattress: $97.07M (+1.9%); Home appliance: $91.47M (+2.7%); Consumer electronics: $55.65M (+5.1%); Home office: $19.29M (+8%); Other: $3.66M (-14%); Repair service agreement commissions: $25.66M (+9.1%); Service revenues: $3.47M (+5.2%).

Credit revenue increased 10.1% to $88.2M.

Furniture unit volume fell 4.3% & mattress unit volume -13.8%.

Home appliance unit volume down 6.5%.

Consumer electronic unit volume up 2.2%.

Home office unit volume grew 13.7%.

Retail gross margin improved 160 bps to 41.4%.

SG&A expense rate +50 bps to 28%.

Operating margin rate advanced 230 bps to 13.2%.

Retail store count +2 Y/Y to 118.

Q3 Guidance: Same-store sales: -5% to +0%; Retail gross margin: 40.5% to 41%; SG&A expense rate: 30.5% to 32.5%; Provision for bad debts: $44M to $48M; Finance charges and other revenues: $90.5M to $94.5M; Interest expense : $16.5M to $17.5M.

