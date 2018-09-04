MEDNAX commences $250M accelerated share repurchase program

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) commences $250M accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program with Bank of America, N.A.

Under the terms of the ASR, MEDNAX will repurchase $250M of its common stock, with an aggregate initial delivery of ~4.2M shares. The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the volume-weighted average share price of the Company’s common stock during the term of the ASR, minus a discount.

The final settlement is expected to occur in up to six months. The Company is funding the ASR with borrowings under its credit facility.

The ASR program is being executed as part of an authorization by MEDNAX’s Board of Directors to repurchase up to $500M of the Company’s common stock, announced on August 2.