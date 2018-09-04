Vista Outdoor finalizes sale of Bollé, Cébé and Serengeti Brands

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) has completed the divestiture of the legal entities operating its Bollé, Cébé and Serengeti brands for gross proceeds of $158M and net proceeds, after certain transaction adjustments and financial advisor fees, were approximately $154M.

"Completing the sale of our Eyewear brands is a positive step in our strategic transformation plan," said Chris Metz, Vista Outdoor's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe this is a mutually beneficial arrangement for both parties, and we are excited that the buyer will help these iconic brands thrive."

