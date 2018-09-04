Brookfield Business Partners to buy stake in Brazilian fleet management company

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) and institutional partners agree to buy 55% stake in Ouro Verde Locação e Seviços, a Brazilian heavy equipment and light vehicle fleet management company, for about $170M.
Ouro Verde leases more than 25,000 heavy equipment and light vehicles under multiyear contracts and provides related services to a diversified base of Brazilian and global clients.
Brookfield Business Partners will commit to fund up to $70M of equity on closing using existing liquidity.
Previously: Brookfield, Macquarie to sell Quadrant Energy (Aug. 22)
Now read: Teekay Offshore Is Now A Bargain »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox