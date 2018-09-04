Brookfield Business Partners to buy stake in Brazilian fleet management company

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) and institutional partners agree to buy 55% stake in Ouro Verde Locação e Seviços, a Brazilian heavy equipment and light vehicle fleet management company, for about $170M.

Ouro Verde leases more than 25,000 heavy equipment and light vehicles under multiyear contracts and provides related services to a diversified base of Brazilian and global clients.

Brookfield Business Partners will commit to fund up to $70M of equity on closing using existing liquidity.

