Southwestern Energy to exit Fayetteville Shale in $1.86B sale

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) +4.8% premarket after agreeing to sell its Fayetteville Shale exploration and production and related midstream gathering assets for $1.865B in cash to Flywheel Energy, which the company says will reposition it to deliver greater value from higher return Appalachia assets.

Flywheel also agrees to assume $438M of future contractual liabilities after taking into account certain obligations retained by SWN.

SWN says it anticipates deploying up to six rigs in 2019, generating total production growth of 8%-12% and liquids growth of 15%-25%; for 2020, the company forecasts total production growth in the mid-teens and liquids growth in the mid-20s.

Also, SWN announces a conditional tender offer for up to $900M of debt, a share repurchase program of up to $200M and the allocation of up to $600M over two years to further develop its Appalachia assets.