Horizon Pharma completes enrollment in late-stage study of teprotumumab in thyroid eye disease

Horizon Pharma plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) completes enrollment ahead of schedule in a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating teprotumumab in patients with moderate-to-severe active thyroid eye disease (TED), an Orphan Drug-, Breakthrough Therapy- and Fast Track-tagged indication.

The primary endpoint is response rate at week 24 versus placebo. Topline results should be available in Q2 2019.

Teprotumumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) the insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R). TED is a rare autoimmune disorder in which IGF-1R is overexpressed in the eye.