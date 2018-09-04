Canaccord Genuity raises Apple target on install base potential

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Buy rating on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and raises the price target by $30 to $250, a 10% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst T. Michael Walkley thinks the iPhone installed base will exceed 700M this year, which should drive strong iPhone replacement sales and earnings plus cash flow generation to “fund strong long-term capital returns.”

Apple will announce the new iPhones at the fall event on September 12.

Apple shares are up 0.2% premarket to $227.98.

