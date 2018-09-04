Avon points to service supply chain milestones

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) announces key milestones in the transformation of its service supply chain.

The company expects the advancements to fuel greater flexibility and connectivity throughout its supply chain.

The transformation efforts underway so far include digital applications, leadership appointments and operational changes.

"Through the application of targeted demand planning software, we are building a smarter supply chain that better understands the immediate needs of our Representatives, and responds and reacts to them with greater efficiency and effectiveness," says Avon CEO Jan Zijderveld.

Shares of Avon are down 7% YTD.

