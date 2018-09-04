Lexington Realty sells 21 office assets for $726M to joint venture

As part of its plan to focus on industrial properties, Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) disposes of a 21-office asset portfolio for $726M to a joint venture between itself and Davidson Kempner Capital Management.

Deal represents GAAP capitalization rate of 8.6% and cash capitalization rate of 8.1%.

After the deal closes, LXP's industrial assets as a percentage of consolidated revenue will increase to 60% from 44% at year-end 2017.

"We intend to use transaction proceeds to continue to acquire high-quality industrial properties and repay our revolving credit facility and other debt, which we believe is the best path to create meaningful long-term shareholder value," says CEO T. Wilson Eglin.

For H1 2018, the 21 office properties' adjusted company FFO totaled $27.9M.

Adjusts guidance down: LXP now estimates 2018 adjusted FFO per share 92 cents-94 cents, down from its previous guidance of 95 cents to 98 cents.

Dividend update: LXP expects to adjust quarterly dividend/distribution paid in April 2019 to be adjusted in-line with taxable income and to be within an estimate range of 55% to 65% of 2019 adjusted company FFO.

Disposition guidance revision: Now sees dispositions for 2018 up to $1B at average GAAP capitalization rate of 8.7% and cash capitalization rate at 8.3%.

Transaction details: LXP received net cash proceeds of $565M; joint venture is 80% owned by DKCM and 20% by Lexington. Lexington will collect asset management fees to manage the properties and will participate in a promote structure created by the joint venture.

Properties being disposed are 98.6% leased and comprised of about 3.8M square feet with weighted-average remaining lease term of about 9.5 year.

Joint venture is expected to assume about $57M of non-recourse financing secured by the Richmond, VA, asset, $46M of non-recourse financing secured by the Charlotte, NC, asset and has obtained $363M non-recourse mortgage loan secured by the remaining 19 assets.

