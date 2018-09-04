Premium Brands to acquire Ready Seafood Co. and expands its Seafood Group into the U.S.

Premium Brands Holding (OTC:PRBZF) has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Ready Seafood Co. for an undisclosed term.

The transaction is expected to close within the next four weeks.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to EPS and free cash flow per share for FY2018

Mr. George Paleologou, President and CEO of Premium Brands said, "John and Brendan will become key partners in our rapidly growing Seafood Group platform, which was created in 2008 with the acquisition of Vancouver Island based B&C Food Distributors. Post our investment in Ready this group will have run rate sales of close to $400 million and its operations will expand across Canada and into the U.S. east coast.

"This transaction truly positions our Seafood Group as a leading North American seafood platform and further strengthens its management depth by adding a proven team whose talents, drive, entrepreneurship and vision have enabled them to achieve remarkable success in a relatively short period of time," added Mr. Paleologou..