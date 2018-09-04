Snipp receives a one year $ 215K extension order from a leading CPG QSR company
Sep. 04, 2018 7:51 AM ETSnipp Interactive Inc. (SNIPF)SNIPFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Snipp Interactive (OTCPK:SNIPF) has secured a $215K loyalty program renewal agreement with a leading CPG quick service restaurant company.
- This most recent extension into the third year of the contract, represents committed billings of at least $215K, a minimum of 270% growth from the first year of the program.
- “We are always pleased to expand our relationship with an existing customer, but particularly with a customer of this caliber and reputation. We are proud to have secured this renewal based on the continued success of the existing program and the relationship we have with the client; a strong testament to the efficacy of the Snipp marketing and technology solutions,” said Atul Sabharwal, Chief Executive Officer at Snipp. “We look forward to building on our expertise and creating even more sophisticated solutions to help drive footfalls, thereby increasing sales and household penetration year over year across this client’s product portfolio, not only in the US market but potentially globally as well.”