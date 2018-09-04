Tahoe Resources -10% as Guatemala court suspends Escobal mine license

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) -9.9% premarket after Guatemala's Constitutional Court reversed a Supreme Court decision to reinstate the company's Escobal mine license.

Tahoe says the court’s resolution orders the Escobal mining license will remain suspended until the Ministry of Energy and Mines completes an ILO 169 consultation with the Xinka communities in the region of the mine; in a similar case, the ministry completed the consultation within six months.

Tahoe said last month that ending the long-running dispute with the government over its flagship mine was its top priority and warned that a lack of legal certainty about the license was fueling violence in the area; the mine has been inactive since last year.