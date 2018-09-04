Applied Therapeutics appoints Riccardo Perfetti as Chief Medical Officer
Sep. 04, 2018 7:57 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Applied Therapeutics appoints Dr. Riccardo Perfetti, MD, PhD, to the position of Chief Medical Officer.
- Prior to joining, Dr. Perfetti served as Senior Medical Officer and Vice President, Head of Global Medical Affairs, Diabetes and Cardiovascular Business Unit at Sanofi.
- Additionally, the Company announced the addition of two clinicians to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board: Dr. Donald D'Amico and Dr. Eric Kanter.
- Dr. D'Amico and Dr. Kanter will serve in an expert advisory capacity to support the development of Applied Therapeutics's diabetic retinopathy program.