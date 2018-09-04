BioCryst's BCX7353 shows positive action in mid-stage HAE study; shares up 5% premarket

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is up 5% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of positive results from an exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating three oral doses of BCX7353 in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Results for the highest dose (750 mg) in 33 patients who experienced 95 HAE attacks (64 with BCX7353 and 31 with placebo) showed a statistically significant treatment effect on multiple endpoints including the change from baseline in VAS score through four hours, the proportion of attacks requiring standard-of-care treatment through 24 hours and the proportion of attacks with improved/stable VAS score through four hours. Improvements in VAS score were maintained through 24 hours compared to placebo.

BCX7353 was safe and well-tolerated.

Data on the 500 mg and 250 mg doses should be available in Q1 2019.

The company plans to advance BCX7353 into Phase 3 development.