Canopy Growth bull boosts price target; shares up nearly 2% premarket

Cowen's Vivien Azer is more confident in WEED's (the company's Canadian stock symbol) “ability to establish an early lead in the adult use cannabis market, as well as domestic and international medical cannabis markets.” Boosting that confidence is the firepower provided from Constellation Brands' (NYSE:STZ) $4B investment.

She boosts her price target to C$74 from C$56. That would be 23% upside from Friday's close in Toronto.

The next catalyst for WEED will be Canadian adult usage, says Azer, who is looking for more than C$1B in sales by fiscal 2021.

Source: Bloomberg