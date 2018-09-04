Versus Systems partners with the UCLA Anderson’s MEMES Center

Versus Systems (OTCQB:VRSSF) has entered into partnership with the UCLA Anderson Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment & Sports (MEMES) to launch a landmark study related to streaming and interactive media.

“The Center for MEMES is always looking for insights that help us identify opportunities for innovation and new business models in the entertainment ecosystem,” says Jay Tucker, Executive Director of Center for MEMES. “The growth of mobile and multiplayer gaming, the rise of eSports and other new forms of interactive entertainment like AR and VR are forcing us to reimagine the consumer experience and how it is monetized. Advertising will be one of the key drivers going forward. This study should help us better understand how advertising impacts the user experience as well as how it can potentially impact revenue streams for future interactive and digital experiences.”