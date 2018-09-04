More on Laurentian Bank Q3: Continues shift towards commercial loans

Laurentian Bank Financial Group (OTCPK:LRCDF) Q3 adjusted EPS C$1.34 vs. C$1.47 in Q2 and C$1.63 a year ago.

Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity 10.0% vs. 13.0% a year ago.

Net interest income C$177.0M, up 12% from C$157.7M a year ago, on strong volume growth in its commercial loan portfolio, mainly from NCF acquisition.

Net interest margin 1.77%, up 14 basis points Y/Y.

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (all-in basis) 8.8% vs. 7.9% Y/Y.

Residential mortgage loans at C$17.5B at July 31, 2018, down C$1.0B since Oct. 31, 2017, reflecting a gradual decrease in origination as the bank focuses on higher yielding commercial loans; the bank is now only originating residential mortgages through the brand network and no longer through the mortgage broker channel in Quebec as of Nov. 1, 2017.

Commercial loans at C$12.3B as of July 31, 2018, up 1% since Oct. 31, 2017, reflecting strong growth in inventory financing loans stemming from NCF business acquisition and from real estate financing, partly offset by C$380M agricultural commercial loan portfolio sale during Q2 2018.

Provision for credit losses C$4.9M vs. C$6.4M a year ago.

Book value per common share of C$53.43 at July 31, 2018 from C$51.18 at Oct. 31, 2017.

Identified and repurchased mortgage loans inadvertently portfolio insured and sold into CMHC's securitization programs amounting to C$135M.

Repurchased certain ineligible mortgage loans originated through the bank’s branch network for an additional C$115M; the identified issues related to mortgage loans sold to the TPP were resolved at the end of Q2 2018.

