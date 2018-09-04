Alcoa set for alumina strike vote in Western Australia

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is bracing for a vote by striking workers at its Western Australia operations, with the union anticipating a strong "no" vote that could prolong a four-week old strike.

Alcoa says it had offered employees a generous agreement that provided income growth in addition to already "very competitive pay and conditions."

~1,500 workers at three alumina refineries and two bauxite mines in Western Australia state walked out on Aug. 8 over a new labor agreement they say does not offer sufficient job security; the refineries account for 9.3M metric tons of capacity, or ~8% of the world supply of alumina.

An extended outage threatens to exacerbate the global alumina shortfall, which has grown this year due to U.S. sanctions against global aluminum maker Rusal and the partial closure of the world's biggest alumina plant, Norsk Hydro's Alunorte in Brazil.

ETFs: FOIL, JJUB