Enrollment underway in late-stage study of Biogen's BIIB093 in severe type of ischemic stroke

The first patient has been enrolled in a Phase 3 clinical trial, CHARM, evaluating Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) intravenous (IV) glibenclamide (BIIB093) for the prevention and treatment of severe cerebral edema in large hemispheric infarction (LHI), a severe type of ischemic stroke with a poor prognosis.

The primary endpoint of the 680-subject study is the proportion of patients with improved functional outcome at day 90 as measured by the Modified Rankin Scale, a measure of the degree of disability in daily activities.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is September 2020.

IV glibenclamide is a high affinity inhibitor of SUR1-TRPM4 channels which are upregulated following ischemia (inadequate blood flow to an organ) and trauma. When the channels are opened, cerebral edema and increased intracranial pressure result which leads to permanent disability or death.