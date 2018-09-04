Next phase of MagneGas USDA grant-funded project

MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA) has initiated the second phase of an 18-month, United States Department of Agriculture grant-funded sterilization project.

The second phase of the sterilization project will expand the scope of pathogens and living organisms tested for sterilization efficacy, and will also expand the study of efficacy in breaking down pharmaceutical wastes trapped in associated waste water.

The program successfully launched its first grant-funded operations at a dairy farm in Bowling Green, Florida in December 2017 and in May 2018, MagneGas held its first successful demonstration to the USDA.