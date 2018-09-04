Goldman Sachs picks off-price, department store favorites

Goldman Sachs is jumping right into the heart of the retail sector with new coverage of department store chains and off-price retailers.
A sector favorite of GS is Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) as it lands the Conviction List distinction on the expectation that investment headwinds will fade. The analyst teams assigns a price target of $73 to rep 15% upside potential.
Short-term gains are expected out of Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) as it nabs traffic from bankrupt competitors. Shares are rated at Buy and tagged with a price target of $91.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) also lands a Buy rating and is called a "long-term secular" winner in retail.
Despite the positive vibe from Goldman on retail, a bumpy road is seen for Macy's (NYSE:M) on the expectation for continued margin pressure.
Premarket: Nordstrom +0.24%, Kohl's +0.32%, TJX Companies flat, Macy's -2.19%.
Sources: MarketWatch, Bloomberg
