PG&E +4% as BAML, Evercore ISI upgrade on California fire legislation

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) +4.6% premarket as BofA Merrrill Lynch upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $56 price target, up from $48, saying the worst is over after California lawmakers approved a bill to help the utility pay for wildfire costs.

Evercore ISI also upgrades shares to Outperform from In-Line with a $52 price target, up from $50, saying that although the bill is "far from perfect," it will create a path for California regulators to work with PG&E to apportion and pay off wildfire claims without causing significant financial distress for the company.

The bill passed Friday night in the final hours of California’s legislative session would give PG&E a path to pass on to ratepayers legal damages and other costs stemming from the fires that swept California’s wine country in October.

Some analysts have pegged PG&E’s potential liability from the 2017 fires at as much as $15B, and the utility currently has less than $900M in insurance to help pay for wildfire liability.