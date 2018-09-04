RedHill Biopharma completes enrollment for confirmatory Phase III study with TALICIA for H. pylori infection

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) announces that the last patient was enrolled in the confirmatory Phase III study with TALICIA (RHB-105) for H. pylori infection (ERADICATE Hp2 study).

Top-line results from the study are expected to be announced before year’s end.

If successful, and subject to additional regulatory feedback, the ERADICATE Hp2 study is expected to complete the package required to file a U.s. NDA with the FDA for TALICIA in early 2019.

TALICIA is intended to be the first product to be indicated for the treatment of H. pylori infection, regardless of ulcer status. The Phase III study enrolling 455 patients compares TALICIA against a dual therapy amoxicillin and omeprazole regimen at equivalent doses.

The first Phase III study successfully met its primary endpoint, demonstrating 89.4% efficacy in eradicating H. pylori infection.

TALICIA was granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation by the FDA, providing Fast-Track Development, six months priority NDA review and eight years of U.S. market exclusivity.