Stocks start September on weaker footing

U.S. stock index futures came back from Labor Day weekend down 0.3% as increasing U.S. trade tensions with Canada and China started off the one of the toughest parts of the year for equity investors.

September is notoriously bad for stocks and worse in midterm election years, but this year has even more issues that could affect the market.

Crude prices meanwhile rose overnight, up 2% to $71.16/bbl, fueled by the evacuation of two Anadarko platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, while ExxonMobil warned of a supply crunch in Nigeria.

Gold is 0.7% lower at $1199/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.87%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV