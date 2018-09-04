CACI awarded prime position on $184M multiple-award contract

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was awarded nine-year contract, with a ceiling value of $184M to support the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations (DCNO) Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education (MPT&E) organization, representing both new and continuing work in Business Systems market.

Ken Asbury, CACI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “As the U.S. Navy strengthens its competitive edge in an increasingly dangerous global sea environment, CACI is committed to supporting sailor readiness. We are a leader in federal human capital solutions and look forward to optimizing the Navy’s programs to attract and retain highly qualified personnel.”