Baker Hughes wins Saudi Aramco contract to expand Marjan oil field

Saudi Aramco says it has awarded a major integrated service contract to Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) to boost crude oil production from Saudi Arabia's 500K bbl/day Marjan offshore oil field; financial terms are not disclosed.

BHGE “will commence work this month with an aim to increase the field’s capacity,” Aramco says.

Aramco says BHGE will provide drilling services, coiled tubing services and drilling fluids engineering services at Marjan, in the first of three major offshore expansions in a wider plan to raise production at the 800K bbl/day Zuluf and 200K bbl/day Berri fields.