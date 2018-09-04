Synlogic reports positive Phase 1/2a data for SYNB1618 for the management of PKU

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) announces positive interim clinical data from the healthy volunteer (HV) arm of its ongoing Phase 1/2a study of SYNB1618 in HVs and patients with phenylketonuria (PKU).

The first part of this trial successfully met the primary objectives, to demonstrate safety and tolerability of SYNB1618 in HVs and to identify a suitable dose to evaluate in patients with PKU.

The data demonstrated that oral administration of SYNB1618 resulted in significant dose-dependent production of biomarkers specifically associated with SYNB1618 activity, demonstrating proof-of-mechanism.

Top-line data is expected in mid-2019.