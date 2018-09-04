Zogenix's ZX008 shows positive effect in mid-stage study in rare childhood epilepsy; shares up 5% premarket

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is up 5% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating ZX008 in patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), a rare and severe type of childhood epilepsy. The data were just published in the journal Epilepsia.

13 LGS patients with a median baseline seizure frequency of 61/month participated. They had failed a median of five prior antiepileptic treatments.

Patients receiving ZX008 experienced a 53% median reduction in convulsive seizure frequency during the 20-week treatment period. 62% (n=8/13) experienced at least a 50% reduction in seizures while 23% (n=3/13) experienced a 75% reduction.

At month 15, patients (n=9) in the long-term extension study experienced a 58% median reduction in convulsive seizure frequency versus baseline over the entire treatment period. 67% experienced at least a 50% reduction while 33% experienced at least a 75% reduction.

The safety profile was consistent with earlier studies.

A Phase 3 trial is underway.

